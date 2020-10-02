BARBARA LYNN CROWLEY MALLONEE Barbara Lynn Crowley Mallonee passed away on September 21, 2020. Born on June 24, 1950 in Albequerque, NM, she was the daughter of William Vernon Crowley and Virginia Hazel Crowley. She is survived by her husband of 31 years, Randy Mallonee, of Oroville, three daughters Lena Correa and Joelle Wood of Oroville, and Becky Dann and husband Dave, of Beresford, SD, step daughter, Janara Mallonee, of East Wenatchee, WA, one brother Jon-Martin Crowley and wife Meg, of Westminster, CA, nieces Madison and Morgan Crowley, and five grandchildren: Claressa Durfee, Brenna and Amber Dann, Taylor and Donovan Correa. Barbara loved dancing, spending time with her family, and being anywhere with her beloved husband. The family was able to honor her life while together following her passing. Donations can be made in her honor to the Hope Center of Oroville, CA or Jordan's Crossing of Oroville, CA.



