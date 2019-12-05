|
BARBARA BOBBIE LYNN HOLCRAFT Our dearest Bobbie left the physical world on 11-17-19. She was surrounded by family loving on her every moment we had. Bobbie had a larger than life personality, a smile that would light up the room, she wore her heart on her sleeve. Her passion was always in her sign language and the Deaf Community. Barb was a teacher, a lover of words. She had students everywhere, teaching ASL for more than 2 decades. Her favorite place to work was always Butte Co. Superior Court. She loved to dress for that, she was fancy. As an officer of the court she was known as Madam Interpreter. She would stand so proudly and do her job. Barb will be missed by all that knew her. She leaves behind her father, two daughters Elizabeth Todish and Krystal Humphrey, numerous brothers and sisters, nieces, nephews, grand babies, aunts and cousins. Please join the family for graveside services Dec. 12, 2019, 2:00p.m. at the Oroville Cemetery, 5646 Lincoln Blvd., Celebration to follow.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Dec. 5, 2019