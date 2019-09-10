|
BARBARA MACANDREW Barbara Annette (Smith) MacAndrew passed away at the age of 53 in North Bend, WA. She was born on January 29, 1966 in Chico to George & Coleen Smith. She attended Rosedale Elementary, Chico Jr. High & Chico Sr. High Schools. She was a member of FFA, and a member of Jobs Daughters, Bethel #82. She graduated from CA State University Chico. She married John MacAndrew on April 25, 1993, they had two children, Taylor Melissa MacAndrew and Connor John MacAndrew. They lived in many cities in CA, and CO settling in North Bend, WA. There Barbara was very active in PTA serving 2 years as President of North Bend Elementary PTA. A great stay at home Mom and loved taking Taylor & Connor to all their sports games. Later she worked in Human Resources at several companies including Fred Meyer stores and also became a Real Estate Sales Agent. She was a great cook and loved growing flowers!! She is survived by her beloved children, her daughter Taylor & her son Connor. Her mother Coleen Schloman & step father Gerry. Her siblings Teresa Wilsey of Colusa and Russell Smith of Chico. Her nieces Samantha & Allison Smith & Kristin Wilsey; nephews Steven Wilsey & Dalton Smith who loved & adored "Their Aunt Barb". Also her step sister Karen Orlosky & step brother David Schloman. She was much loved and will be missed by many. She was predeceased in 1970 by her father George Smith. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Sept. 10, 2019