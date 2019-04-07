Home

BARBARA REID Barbara Reid was born in Tonopah, Nevada on November 26th, 1929. She entered Heaven's Gates on October 30th, 2018. She lived a full and rewarding life of 88 years, much of it near her beloved family in Chico, CA. Barbara met and married her Husband of 67 years, Ralph Reid. Surviving members of Barbara's family include her husband Ralph, her daughter Becky (Dennis) and sons Clay (Andrea), Chris (Teresa) and Brian. Barbara had 8 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. A "Celebration of Life" will be held for Barbara on Sunday, April 28th, 2019 from 1:00PM to 3:00PM, at Chico Card Center located at 545 Vallombrosa, Chico, CA 95926. To share your condolences and to read the full obituary, please go to http://www.legacy.com/link.asp?i=ls000192058293
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Apr. 7, 2019
