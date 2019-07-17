BARBARA VAUGHAN Barbara Jean (Becker) Vaughan, of Chico, California was born on August 13, 1926, on the family farm in Bushong, Kansas. She passed away at age 92 on July 6, 2019, in Chico, California. Barbara moved to Durham at age 11, attended Durham and Chico schools and graduated from Chico Sr. High School in 1944. She married Lester Vaughan in Chico, January 1947. She worked for Bank of America for 35 years, beginning on the teller line and retiring from Truckee as Branch Manager. Barbara is survived by her son, Gregory Vaughan; daughter, Cheryl Armstrong; grandchildren, Jennifer Graves, Amy Niess, Christopher Vaughan, and Nyles Armstrong; and great-grandchildren, Tanner Graves, and Sydney Graves of Woodenville, Washington; Lily Niess, Makena Niess, Amy Armstrong, Breanne Armstrong, William Armstrong, and Brooke Vaughan all of Chico. She had a zest for life; snowmobiling, snow skiing, ice skating, backpacking, sailing, water skiing, traveling and spending time at her favorite place, the family cabin at Bucks Lake. She was active in the Chico Quota Club, Soroptimist International, PTA, Chico Ski Club, California Nevada Snowmobile Association, Bucks Lake Snowdrifters, Chico Hillsliders and North Tahoe Snowmobile Club. A celebration of her life will be held at the Vaughan family cabin at Bucks Lake, Saturday, August 10th, 2019 at 2:00PM. Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on July 17, 2019