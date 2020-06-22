BARBARA JEAN WILD Barbara Jean Wild passed away peacefully on what would have been her 67th wedding anniversary, June 8 2020. Her last few years were spent at Windchime Assisted living where she made many friends and truly felt it was her happy home. She was born November 15, 1937 in Aromas, California to Marjorie and L.J. Freese. She married the love of her life, Rolland Wild, and together they raised 5 children. She worked at Foster's Old Fashioned Freeze for many years and also at Chico Unified School District. Barbara was known for her sunny personality, kind nature, sense of humor, red lipstick and love of the color pink. She loved to play games (especially Bingo), go to the local casinos, go camping and fishing with her family and take short plane ride trips with her husband piloting the plane. She is preceded in death by her husband Rolland Wild, Daughters Brenda White and Deborah Loosli and Son, Curtis Wild. She is survived by children Janice Durfee (Ray) and Stacy Cullen (Rex), Daughter-inLaw Kim Wild, Son-in-Law Martin White (Sharon), 12 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother, Alfred Freese, Sister, Betty Munjar, and many nieces and nephews. A special thank you to all the wonderful people that took such good care of her at Windchime Assisted Living and Enloe Hospice. Visitation is scheduled for 6/26/20 from 5pm 8pm at Brusie's Funeral Home in Chico. A Service will be held at Glen Oaks Memorial Park in Chico 6/27/20 at 10am. Social Distancing/Covid 19 policies must be respected. Donations may be made to the Jesus Center. You may send condolences to the family at www.brusiefh.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Jun. 22, 2020.