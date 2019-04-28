BART BUNCE A memorial service will be held at Brusie Funeral Home on Tuesday April 30, 2019 at 3:00 PM for Bart Robert Bunce, 80, of Oroville. He passed away on Monday, April 22 in Oroville, CA. Bart was born in Sacramento, CA. and moved to the Somavia Ranch in Hollister, CA. in the early 1940's with his mother. He graduated from San Benito High School in 1958 and lettered in football. In his early years, Bart enjoyed the benefits of being raised on a ranch on the outskirts of Hollister. He enjoyed many outdoor activities surrounding the Somavia ranch. One activity he shared involved a stick of dynamite, a boulder and his vehicle. Apparently, the boulder, vehicle and himself came away unscathed. In high school, he played fullback for the San Benito Baler's. In 2018, Bart attended the Baler Education Foundation, Inc. Baler Hall of Fame 2018 awards ceremony and received recognition for outstanding Athletic Achievement 1956-1957. In the late 1960's Bart moved to Chico, Ca working for Lawry's Seasonings and then as a broker and manager for BirrWilson and Raymond James. Bart enjoyed coaching little league, bowling, golfing, softball, geology, football (always the Niners fan) and finance. Bart's greatest joy was family and sharing how proud he was of them and having the opportunity to see his first grandson. His survivors include his son Bart Bunce III of Forest Ranch; grandchildren, Hailey Bunce, Bart Robert Bunce IV and great grandson Jace Kurts. He was preceded in death by his daughter Barbara Ann Bunce in May 2001 and an infant daughter Babe Bunce. You will be greatly missed until we see you again. Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Apr. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary