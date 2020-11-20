BEN ALLEN SHIRLEY November 6, 1953 October 20, 2020 On Oct 20, 2020, Ben A. Shirley, beloved brother, uncle, & family member died peacefully in his sleep of natural causes 2 weeks before his 67th birthday. Ben (AKA: "Al") was born Nov 6, 1953 to Ralph & Jane Shirley of Chico. He was the 3rd of 4 children. At age 10, he attended Centerville School in Butte Creek Canyon & received the rest of his education in local schools, attending both Chico Senior & Pleasant Valley High Schools until joining the U.S. Marine Corps in Feb 1972. He was preceded in death by his parents in 1974 & 2014 respectively, & by his brother, David, in 2003 at the age of 56. He is survived by his sisters Janet, 71, & Lorna, 52, & many cousins, nieces, & nephews, many of whom remained close to him throughout his life. He was 15 when his little sister was born, so he had the distinct pleasure of helping raise her. She adored her big brother, enjoying his full love & attention, & they remained close throughout his life. From the start, his big brother & sister gave him ample opportunity to be the "annoying but lovable little brother." However, he soon began to share in their adventures in the Chico area, enjoying all that his "stomping grounds" had to offer. He loved to fish, hike, & pan for gold in the Sierra foothills, & traveling with his brother & sister with their beloved Uncle Ben Logan all over the Pacific Northwest. At home, he could tell a gozillion jokes from memory, & often told wild & unusual tales about his adventures & experiences that could fry the imaginings of anyone who heard them. His grandmother was an extraordinary storyteller. We've often thought perhaps he inherited that beloved "gift of gab & meanderings" from her. After discharge from the USMC he went into business with his brother, until he was critically injured in an accident that left him disabled & unable to continue his partnership with his brother. When he was no longer able to drive, he rode his bicycle & the city bus wherever he wanted to go. He was always there for his family with his love & help in any way he could. They counted on his faithful visits & calls as he continued "watching over his family" until the very end - something his friends & family will dearly miss. In his near-daily "rounds" he became acquainted with many merchants in town who warmly greeted him when he'd stop by. One of his favorite places to go was Madison Bear Garden. He said he considered the staff members there to be among his favorite friends & acquaintances. In 2018, 5 family homes were lost in the Camp Fire. From then on, he & his family have struggled to recover & find a way back to a normal life. When Lorna, husband, & family moved to Oregon, it wasn't long before he moved there himself to be near them. In the last months of his life, he, like everyone else, tried to keep safe & well during the deadly pandemic that has swept across the world. He kept busy with his many hobbies between visits with his Oregonian family members. It can be said that Ben's close family members considered him their "beloved treasure on earth." His unexpected departure has left them the heartbreaking task of living without him as we wait to see him again. He was a gentle person of deep faith, who often said he's "sure not gonna argue when God says, 'Come on', stating that he's "at peace in his soul, & won't mind it one bit." Graveside funeral services will be held Saturday, November 21st, at 12:00 noon at Glen Oaks Memorial Park, 11115 Midway, Chico, CA 95928, in the "Tranquility Fountain Garden" in the new section at the rear of the Park. All family & friends are welcome to attend.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store