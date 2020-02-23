|
BERDINE NASLUND 1917-2020 Berdine Pearl Hood Naslund, 102, of Chico, CA, was welcomed by the arms of her Savior and into Heaven on Valentine's Day, Feb. 14, 2020. She was born on Flag Day, June 14, 1917, in Beaver County, OK, to Edna and Earl Hood, homesteaders and sodbusters. Berdine was one of 11 children, 9 who survived into adulthood. Fond and loving memories conspired to shield her from the realities of poverty. Dust bowl people who stayed, suffered. The Great Depression stunted childhood and at age 14 Berdine was sent to Colorado Springs, CO, to work as a housekeeper and cook. Education became a luxury and had to be delayed, but Berdine was determined and persevered to finish high school at age 21. Fate took Berdine to Boston, MA, where she found work in the Navy yard. There she met and married a young sailor, Warren Naslund, from Puget Sound, WA. They were married on Dec. 23, 1943, and he shipped out one month later. The end of the war brought them residence in Orange County, CA, motherhood (6 boys) and the opportunity to nurture foster children. Many pre-adoptive infants had beginnings in her home, and in hindsight, on-the-job fatherhood training was taking place with her young sons. The travel trailer was her second home. Used to its fullest, Berdine reveled in her OG "Meals on Wheels" as she was an outstanding cook and seamstress. Traveling the new interstate highways in 1964, they logged 15k miles from June to Sep., and 12K miles in 1967. Her boys became men, which brought her a well-earned retirement in 1976 to Paradise, CA. Berdine and Warren shared lunch in many parks around the Northstate, enjoying smaller versions of their family trips. Berdine's faith in Jesus, her devotion and love of God were the cornerstone of her life. As servants of God, Warren and Berdine supported world-wide missions, both in prayer and material support. Imagine the surprise as a Missionary in the Philippines, getting a care package with 5 pounds of See's Candy, toilet paper, and you-name-it. They were THOSE kind of people. Her soprano voice graced many a hymn on Sunday morning or evening and she is now the newest member of the Angelic Chorus. Even in the end, her Sunday service meant jotting down Scripture verses. Devotionals were shared with her in her final days. Berdine was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Warren and by her son, Daniel. She is survived by her sons, David (Susan), Don (Tammy), Doug (Michelle), Duane (Vickie) and Howard (Diane). She is also survived by her children-in-love, Carol and Gary Hobson, 16 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren (with one on the way), and 1 great-grandchild, who all will greatly miss their Granny Bird. Memories of family travels and Mother's devotion are treasured and shared often. Berdine was able to fulfill her wish of remaining in her own home thanks to diligent care and love. A special thank you to the staff at Windsor Chico Creek who cared and made sure our family was supported during a brief but emotional time. A memorial service will be scheduled in the spring, Berdine's favorite season. Donations in Berdine's name may be made to the Oroville Rescue Mission, Oroville, CA or any child benefitting cause of your choice. Remembrances and condolences can be made at affordablemortuary.net.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Feb. 23, 2020