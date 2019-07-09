BERNADINE SMILEY Bernadine Marie Smiley passed unexpectedly, June 24th, 2019. She was born Nov. 25th, 1929 to Earl and Emma Fichter in Norfolk, Nebraska. Bernadine and her two brothers, Bob and Don, attended a one room school there through the 8th grade. The family moved to Portland, Oregon where Bernadine attended high school. After graduation her family moved to Corning, CA. Bernadine married Leonard Baklaar and had two daughters, Linda and Debra. Following the birth of their second daughter they divorced. Several years later Bernadine married William J. Smiley of Corning. She and Bill had a son, Douglas K. Smiley. Bernadine and Bill always enjoyed family and friends. Their home on Colusa St. was the scene of many spirited get-togethers. Bernadine enjoyed working in the family business with Bill. Bernadine started her own interior design business, Selective Interiors, in her late 50's, working for many years, before retiring in 2008. After her retirement, Bernadine volunteered at The Cancer Shop in Chico, where she worked several days a week right up to the time of her passing. Bernadine was preceded in death by her husband and two brothers. She is survived by her three children, five grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren. Her sunny disposition and vibrant personality will be greatly missed by those family and friends who were fortunate to know her. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM at the Evangelical Free Church in Chico. Reception following at 1931 Roseleaf Ct. Chico. To send condolences to the family, please visit www.brusiefh.com Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on July 9, 2019