Dear Cousins, Though time & distance have kept us from knowing each other well, please know that share with you all in the profound loss of "Uncle Benny". I remember best that Overhoff sense-of-humor and will never forget when Uncle Ben and Judy showed up at dinner put on by the local bar association to honor my Dad. Uncle Ben came in, right off the road, wearing a ball cap with a fake ponytail attached - among all these lawyers in their suits and ties. They stared incredulously with "who's this hippy" looks on their faces, and my Dad might have dropped his teeth if they hadn't been glued in! Of course, we "kids" knew who the prankster was, and we're just cracking up...Dad looked over with a what-the-h--- look and his face, rolled his eyes, shook his head and broke into the biggest grin! We know he loved his brother, and now they are together again. I know you all must have countless happy memories of your Dad. Recall those now and take comfort in them. Your cousin, David

David Overhoff

Family