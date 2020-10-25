1/1
Bernard “Ben” Frederick Overhoff
1925 - 2020
BERNARD "BEN" FREDERICK OVERHOFF On Saturday October 17, 2020 Bernard "Ben" Frederick Overhoff, loving husband and consummate family man, passed away at the age of 95. Ben was born on January 17, 1925 in St. Louis, Missouri to Benjamin Franklin and Maym A. (McLaughlin) Overhoff. Although Ben's oldest sister, Mary Veronica Lahey died at age 55, his brothers Eugene and Gerald and sister Marian Ciapciak lived to be nonagenarians. Ben graduated from Roosevelt High School in St Louis in 1942, enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps in February 1943 and was an airplane armorer in the Philippine Islands, Okinawa and Ryukyu Islands. Like many WWII veterans, Ben used the GI Bill to attend college, earning his BS in Commerce from St Louis University in 1949. On November 19,1949, Ben married his first wife, Marilyn Fogg. They had four children before separating in February 1982 and eventually divorcing. Ben launched his career in the auto industry with Big 4 Chevrolet in St Louis but retired from Ford Motor Company in 1981with more than 30 years of distinguished service. At Ford, he initially served as Heavy Truck Manager in Clayton, Missouri, was promoted to Parts and Services Marketing in Dearborn, Michigan and ended as Assistant District Manager in the Milpitas, California office. After retirement, Ben took flying lessons. He loved flying his Mooney with his buddies and hosting Thursday night barbeques in his hanger at the Lincoln California airport. He was a guy who loved, had, and enjoyed all kinds of big boy toys like an antique fire truck, speed and house boats, and RVs. Ben loved to laugh and was the #1 joke teller at his daily breakfast club. First and foremost, Ben was a family man. In the Spring of 1994, his loving daughter, Barbara Geshekter, introduced him to his second wife, Dr. Judith Brasseur. Their love story began on the 4th of July that year and they married July 4, 2000 because they always wanted fireworks on their anniversary. Ben is survived by his children Barbara, Gail (Dan) Rosen, Stephen (Bethany) and Michael, granddaughters Shannon Nystrom, Heather Gray (Kevin Negley), and Natalie Rosen, great grandchildren Joshua, Delaney and Addison Nystrom, and Britnee and Tyler Gray Negley as well as sister-in-law Patricia Overhoff, Susan (Gib) Neuendorf, brother-in-law Gregory Brasseur, special cousin Dawn Cardinal and her family, many nieces, nephews and cousins. He cherished his family and we all LOVE him beyond words. Judy would like to thank Dana McNabb and all of the caring Prestige Expressions staff in Chico for the gentle, compassionate care they provided for the past two years. In lieu of flowers, donations in honor of Ben may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, Butte Humane Society or the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association Foundation. Celebrations of Life will be announced when the pandemic is over, and it is safe to gather.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Oct. 25, 2020.
October 24, 2020
To a life well lived !! I am thankful you were a part of my life and some fun memories.. Give my love to the rest of them when you get to heaven Rest in Peace ..
Semper Fi
Gene Jr.
Gene Overhoff Jr
Family
October 25, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Neptune Society of Northern California
October 23, 2020
Grandpa Ben, you are forever loved by us. We will profoundly miss the card games, family dinners (with grandma Judy’s amazing cooking), box wine tastings, life stories, fierce Wii bowling and tennis matches, bbq’s and mostly your sharp wit and sweet smile.
I hope that you and grandpa Carl are laughing together.
We love you,
Shannon, Josh, Delaney and Addison
Shannon Nystrom and Family
Grandchild
October 23, 2020
Dear Cousins, Though time & distance have kept us from knowing each other well, please know that share with you all in the profound loss of "Uncle Benny". I remember best that Overhoff sense-of-humor and will never forget when Uncle Ben and Judy showed up at dinner put on by the local bar association to honor my Dad. Uncle Ben came in, right off the road, wearing a ball cap with a fake ponytail attached - among all these lawyers in their suits and ties. They stared incredulously with "who's this hippy" looks on their faces, and my Dad might have dropped his teeth if they hadn't been glued in! Of course, we "kids" knew who the prankster was, and we're just cracking up...Dad looked over with a what-the-h--- look and his face, rolled his eyes, shook his head and broke into the biggest grin! We know he loved his brother, and now they are together again. I know you all must have countless happy memories of your Dad. Recall those now and take comfort in them. Your cousin, David
David Overhoff
Family
October 22, 2020
Barbara Overhoff Geshekter
Daughter
October 22, 2020
You were the best father a girl could ever have. You are always, always in my heart. I love you.
Barbara Overhoff Geshekter
Daughter
