BERNARD FREDERICK OVERHOFF January 17, 1925 October 17, 2020 Beloved father and grandfather, Ben Overhoff died in Chico, CA on Saturday, October 17th. Born in St. Louis, Missouri, he was the youngest of five children of Benjamin Franklin Overhoff and Maym McLauglin Overhoff. One month after his 18th birthday Ben enlisted in the Marine Corps and served in the Philippines. In 1946 upon discharge in California, he attended UC Santa Barbara and ultimately received a degree in Business Administration from St. Louis University. Ben had a long, successful career with Ford Motor Company which took him and his family to Michigan, Washington state and ultimately California. Rather than accept a promotion back to Michigan, he exercised an option for early retirement in 1981 and actively pursued his hobbies including, photography, boating and flying. A gregarious and intelligent man, Ben had an exceptional capacity to enjoy life and share it with others. He was above all a loving father and is survived by his children, Barbara Overhoff Geshekter, Gail M. Rosen, Stephen and Michael Overhoff and their families. They plan a celebration of his life at a later date.



