BETTE FITZGERALD Bette Lee Fitzgerald passed from this world on February 7, 2020. She was 85 years-old and passed in Chico, CA. Bette was born June 14, 1934 in Laurel, Nebraska as the only child of Lee and Helen Reed. The family moved to Oakland, CA during World War II to work in the defense industry. Bette married Don Fitzgerald on October 5, 1963 in Carson City, Nevada. They were married for 56 years. Don passed on May 15, 2019. They each brought children to the marriage from former marriages and created a blended family. Bette moved to Chico after retiring from JC Penney in the SF Bay Area. She began volunteering at the and Enloe Hospital. Bette is survived by her children, Cindy Baker and Tom Fitzgerald of Lee Summit, Missouri; Julie Windsor of Cameron Park, CA; Greg and Sue Grimm of Chico, CA; and Ron and Jane Habberman of Chico, CA. They have nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Her son Tim Fitzgerald preceded her in death. A graveside service will be held Friday, February 28, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. at the Northern California Veterans Cemetery in Igo, CA.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Feb. 23, 2020