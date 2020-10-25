BETTIJANE HUNT Bettijane Hunt passed away peacefully on October 9th, 2020 in her home in Oroville, CA at the age of 101. She was born May 23rd 1919 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Henry Joseph and Flossie Smith Voight. She was raised in Sepulpa, Oklahoma and married Alden Hunt before moving to Brush Creek in Butte County in 1948. They had 4 children; James, John, Judy, and Jack Hunt. They raised their children in Butte County, moving from Brush Creek to Berry Creek and eventually to Oroville and Paradise. After the Camp Fire, she moved with her son back to Oroville for the last few years of her life. Bettijane had a high school education and a correspondence school certificate in drafting, and she worked quite a few jobs in her long life. She was a bookkeeper for her husband's logging and contracting business, rode "team horse" for plowing and planting, and helped build not only her family's cabin at Lake Madrone, but many of her neighbor's cabins as well. She worked for the Butte County Assessor's Office as a clerk, then as a map draftsman from 1962 until she retired in 1983. After she retired, she started ballroom, round, and square dancing every night of the week. She started with taking lessons and became the president of the Melody Dance Club in Paradise from 1998 to 2004. She is survived by 3 of her 4 children, eight grandchildren, and a bevy of great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. She touched many lives and will be missed by all. There are no arranged services at this time. You can leave condolences at Newton-Bracewell.com