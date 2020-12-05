IN MEMORY BETTY ELIZABETH (SHAFER) FICKERT Born November 30th, Thanksgiving day, 1922--February 23rd 2018. Born in Parlier, Ca. on the family ranch. Youngest of 6, three boys and three girls. Married Clyde Lee Fickert (September 4th 1921--November 6th 2010) on September 30th 1945, 8 days after his discharge from the Army. Moved to San Francisco and had two children, Robert and Joyce. Lived in San Francisco, Daly City and Concord. Married for 65 years, together again. Miss and love you both, then and now.



