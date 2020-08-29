BETTY DEAN We, who have given our lives to Jesus Christ as our Lord and Savior, believe the best day of our life is our last day here and the first day of our eternal life. Betty had her best day on August 24, 2020. She leaves her husband, Clyde Powers, step-daughters, Amy Powers, Pamela Kalisuch (Dak), Nancy Bultema (Kevin), brother Bill Dean (Karen), and dear long-time friend, Hazel Larsen. Betty loved her nine grandchildren: Joseph, Glenn David, John Louis and Andrew Bland; Ann, Will and Seth Kalisuch; Claire and Catherine Bultema. She prayed for them daily and kept a prayer diary for each. The Betty M. Dean School of Nursing at Simpson University in Redding reflects her passion for education and compassionate health care by competent caring nurses. Betty is a former Superintendent and President of Butte-Glenn Community College District. Following her presidency, she served the community as Chair of the Board of Enloe Medical Center. Again, her passion for good education and competent caring health professionals was evident in all she did. Her friends and colleagues are aware of her many accomplishments, leadership, integrity and commitment to her faith. Betty's strength of character, uncommon wisdom and gracious demeanor influenced the lives of those with whom she came into contact. Betty Marlene Dean will be remembered with great love and laughter.



