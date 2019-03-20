BETTY QUIRING Betty passed into her Heavenly Father's arms on March 11, 2019. Betty was born to Manuel and Rose Coito on March 24, 1928. She lived in Chico all her life. She had two younger brothers, Glenn and Louis. Betty attended Bidwell School and graduated from Chico High School in 1945. She went to work at the Chico Record after graduation. It was there that she met the love of her life Eldon Quiring. They married and established their home in Chico. They raised four children. Eldon and Betty were charter members of the Pleasant Valley Baptist Church. Later they attended Neighborhood Church and were members for 35 years. The most important thing in Betty's life was caring and praying for her children. Betty loved children and spent many years teaching Sunday School, Daily vacation Bible School and Good News Clubs in her home. She loved gardening and tending to her roses. She was known to give baskets of fruit and vegetables to her family and neighbors. Betty helped Eldon build three houses. She could be seen on the roof nailing shingles. Eldon and Betty loved to travel. They took many family trips throughout the Western United States and Canada. Betty was an accomplished seamstress. She made the majority of her children's clothing. Betty went to work after her children were raised. She worked at Tennaco, Chico Nut and Life Touch. Betty was preceded in death by her husband Eldon; parents Manuel and Rose Coito; brother Glenn Coito; and cousin Mary Akers. Betty is survived by her children, Kathy (Ken) Ball, Bob (Wendy) Quiring, Carol (John) Devito, Linda (Dave) Dewey; her grandchildren Amy (Pete) Spence, Matt Holmberg, Kenny Ball Jr, Krista (Patrick) Estvold, Melinda (Brian) Fahey, Jenny (Mark) Rohrich, and Jake (Kathryn) Dewey; her great-grandchildren Claire and Jack Spence, Anders and Aksel Estvold, Levi Rohrich and Jackson Dewey; her brother Louis Coito; and her sisters-in-law Barbara Coito and Helen Hareland of Pahrump, NV. She is also survived by her cousins Herman (Sheila) Couto from New Bedford, MA, Linda O'Gwin and Vicki La Moe from Chico; and niece Diane Alaways; and nephews Tim and Tony Coito. There will be a viewing held on Friday, March 22nd from 6 to 8 pm at Newton Bracewell. A Memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 23rd at 11 am at Chico Calvary Chapel. A luncheon will follow the service. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to Chico Calvary Chapel, Billy Graham Samaritan Purse Ministries or David Jeremiah Ministries. Share your thoughts online at NewtonBracewell.com. Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Mar. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary