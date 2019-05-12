BETTY VASSAR Oroville Betty Jane Vassar, who passed away at the age of 92 on April 21, 2019, was the sweetest of souls and the happiest of hearts. She was the only child of Ernest and Moline Goff. Betty was a graduate of UCLA and earned a Master's Degree in Administration. She dedicated thirty years to public education, retiring from the Butte County Office of Education and thereafter serving on their Board of Education. Betty enjoyed an active and crowded social calendar filled with great friends and lots of laughs! Many of her dear and cherished friends belonged to: "The Bridge Ladys" bridge groups; "The Happy Bookers" book club; the water aerobics "Pool Peeps"; and, "The Franklin Dance Club" dancers. Survivors include her two devoted daughters and son-in law, Bobette Vassar of Chico and Bettina and Angelo Banos of Mt. Shasta. Betty adored her grandchildren: Ami Sehi and her husband Shane; James Vassar and his wife Allie; Bob Banos; and Heather Banos. Her great-grandchildren Lacie and Noah Sehi; Jaxson Banos-Braswell; and Baby Vassar due this August, were her pride and joy. Betty was predeceased by her husband and partner of 48 years, Bob Vassar in 2000 and then her com-panion and best buddy Robert Krause in 2018. Arrangements are under the direction of Brusie Funeral Home. Betty requested no services be held. Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on May 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary