BEULAH DANIELS Beulah Lucille Daniels passed away February 20, 2019 at home in Orland, Ca. Beulah was born in Orland on September 17, 1924, to John and Julia Button and resided in Orland her entire life. The Button's were a pioneer family in Orland and the well-known "Button Hole", swimming location at Stoney Creek, was named after the family. Beulah graduated from Orland High School in 1942 and that fall she married the love of her life Lloyd Daniels. They were fortun-ate to share a life toget-her for 64 years until Lloyd passed in 2007. Beulah and Lloyd had four children, Sharon, Shirley, John and Joan and Beulah devoted her life to raising her family. After the children were in school, Beulah decided to try her hand at selling Avon and enjoyed calling on all of her customers which became dear friends. She sold Avon until she reached the age of 90 when she decided it was time to retire. She and Lloyd enjoyed traveling with the Orland Travel group and also enjoyed cruising to Hawaii. Beulah was known for her delicious home cooking and baking especially cakes, pies and rolls that were enjoyed at every family occasion. It was your lucky day if you stopped by when the buttermilk sweet rolls just came out of the oven. Beulah delighted in spending time with her grand-children, making home-made pancakes and enjoying visits to Gardener's Frosty for shakes and cones. During the last two years, Beulah lived in Sparrows Landing, a residential care home, with owner Lavonda Tracy, her ladies, and their two special pets, dog Lacey and cat Violet. She enjoyed many trips and adventures during that time. One of the highlights was to see Yosemite for the first time at age 93. Beulah is survived by her children, Sharon Brent and husband Ken of Orland, Shirley Walker and husband Theron of Chico, John Daniels and wife Bonnie of Herford, Ar., and Joan Hovanec and husband Dave of Forest Hill. She had 9 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. She was pre-ceded in death by her husband Lloyd, grand-daughter Cynthia Brent and four siblings. The family would like to give a special thanks to Lavonda and her staff for making the last years of our sweet mom's life very special and reward-ing and for taking such great care of her. Services will be on Wednesday February 27, 2019 at 11 am at the First Baptist Church located at 903 1st Street in Orland followed by a lunch reception in the First Baptist social hall. To share your thoughts and condolences online, please visit Sweetolsenfamily.com.