BEULAH MAXINE ROBINSON Beulah "Maxine" Robinson is remembered as a beloved mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She is the daughter of the late Mary Mildred Scrogham and Louis Werlin Kimberlin born on March 17, 1937 in Edna, Kansas and lived in Los Molinos, CA at her passing. Maxine is the mother of eight children from her first marriage to Jerry White, Sr. She is survived by her children, Jerry White, Jr. (Patti); Patty Chamberlain (Mark); Tom White (Kim); Lisa White-Calvert; Cindy Hodnett (Tim); and Jeffery White. She is also survived by her siblings, Jim Kimberlin (Barbara); Sue Kauffman (Bill); Carol Parker (George); Clyde Scrogham (Judi); Elbert Scrogham (Sharon); and Mary Hymer-Gillette (Danny). She has eleven grandchildren: Carrie Phillips (Beck), James White (Cami), Lindsay Hupp, Britanie Hupp, Bryce Chamberlain, TJ White, Danny White, Kyle Calvert (Bre), Paige Calvert, Emma Hodnett, and Alyena Mills. She is also survived by her nine great-grandchildren: Amelia White, Austin White, Jackson White, Afton Phillips, Chase Phillips, Aubrey Hupp, Austyn Calvert, Tilly Mills and Nala Mills. She is preceded in death by husband Amon Robinson, daughter Teresa Hupp, daughter Sheri White, granddaughter Ashley Hupp, sister Betty Nelson; and sister Donna Jolynn Scrogham. Maxine "Max" Robinson lived most of her adult life in Chico, CA. Her love of Jesus and the Catholic Church was the cornerstone of her life. Max made friends wherever God placed her whether it be the work place or the grocery store checkout line. She loved flowers, decorating her garden and bird watching. She is dearly loved and will be missed by all who knew her. Everyone is invited to a graveside service at Chico Cemetery on Friday, May 24, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. To send condolences to the family, go online to NewtonBracewell.com.