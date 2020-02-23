|
BEVERLEY JUNE WARDLOW 1927-2020 Our beloved mother and grandmother passed away on 2/18/2020. She was born and grew up in Webb City, MO. and attended Webb City High School where she was a part of the Nonette Choir, Drum Corps. and she played the bugle. She married her lifelong love and childhood sweetheart, Leon Wardlow when he returned home from WWII in 1946. They loved and cherished each other for 53 years until his passing. Beverley's life as a wife, homemaker, mother and grandmother centered on caring for her entire family, yet she provided special attention to her handicaped son Johnny. She is survived by her daughters Sharon (Wardlow) Mershon with son-in-law Steve Mershon and Rhonda (Wardlow) Fox; her granddaughter Shawna Dunn, grandsons Patrick Armitage and Warren Fox. She was blessed with 7 great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild. She is preceded by her parents, Ruth D. Martin and Vernon Fields, her husband Leon Wardlow and son, Johnny Wardlow. Her arrangements are being cared for through Scheer Memorial in Oroville. A viewing is being held Feb. 24 from 10-12 with a service to follow at 12 noon. She is being laid to rest at the Oroville Memorial Park Cemetary. I lieu of flowers, please donate to the .
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Feb. 23, 2020