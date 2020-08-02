1/1
Beverly Jean Johnson
1937 - 2020
BEVERLY JEAN JOHNSON Born December 14, 1937 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma to Donnie & Verla Cunningham. She made the journey to her heavenly home on Monday, July 27, 2020 in Chico, CA, with the family by her side. As a child her family made their home in Chico where she attended local schools and lived most of her life. She is survived by her husband of 48 years, Allen Johnson. Children: Betty Shoemaker, Don Abernathy, Les Abernathy, and Charlene Rivas all of Chico, CA. Debbie Slightom, Durham, CA. Cindy Hays, Antelope, CA. Stepchildren: Allen Johnson Jr. and Anita Johnson, Ferndale, WA. Fourteen grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren. Two sisters: Carol Gardner, Donna Thornton, and a brother Reverend Gerald Cunningham. She was preceded in death by her son Billy Abernathy. Due to current restrictions, a celebration of her life will be scheduled later. Please share your thoughts and memories online at NewtonBracewell.com

Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Aug. 2, 2020.
