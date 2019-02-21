BEVERLY K. DANIELS Beverly K. Daniels was born on September 27, 1931 in Oakland, California. She passed way on Feb. 7th, 2019. Born to Reynold and Katherine Keith she graduated from Piedmont High School in 1949. That same year she served as a clerk in the FBI. She met the love of her life Richard Daniels at a New Year's Party and married him in March of 1951. They were married for 27 years. They made their home in Chico. She received a BA from Chico State in Art in 1972 and had a teaching Credential. Later in 1974 Richard was transferred to work with Holiday Market in Redding and they lived in Anderson. She worked at the Shasta County Recorders office for more than 10 years before her retirement and moved to Chico to be closer to family in 1991. Mom's family always came first. The needs of others came before hers. She loved painting, ceramics, jewelry making, sewing and anything to do with tools. Preceding her in death was her Husband Richard at the age of 47, her Father Reynold Keith in 1983, Mother Katherine Keith in 2006 and her Daughter in Law Stacy Daniels in 2016 (Jeff). She is survived by her Brothers Richard Keith, Raymond Keith of Colusa & Bob Keith of Chico; Daughter lleen Cupido (Jim) of Oroville, Son Steve Daniels (Laura) of Sacramento and Son Jeff Daniels of Roseville. She had 7 Grand kids and 12 Great Grand kids. There will be a family and friends celebration of Life March 3, 2019 1:00-4 at the Table Mountain Golf Course 2700 Oro Dam Blvd. in Oroville, Calif. Please RSVP to Ileen Cupido(daughter) by February 28. Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Feb. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary