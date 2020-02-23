|
BEVERLY ROSELENA MIGALE May 11, 1934 February 19, 2020 After a brave fight with cancer, Beverly Migale passed away on February 19, 2020. Born in San Francisco, California, in 1934 to Edward and Mary Valconesi, Beverly grew up on Union Street near Hyde Street in The City's Russian Hill neighborhood. She attended St. Brigid Grammar and High Schools, where she excelled at basketball (she had a terrific "shot"!) and after graduating met the love of her life, Prospero "Pete" Migale who lived nearby on Green Street. They were married on August 11, 1955, and lived for a time in The City's Marina District while Pete worked as a meat cutter for Petrini's (and in later years at Cal-Laurel Meats, then Laurel Super) and Beverly (or "Bev" as family and friends called her) worked for PG&E. After their first son, Ed, was born, Beverly left PG&E and the couple bought a Doelger home in Daly City's Westlake district, where they raised Ed and two other sons, Gary, and Peter. Bev was a stay-at-home mom and excellent cook whose life revolved around her and Pete's continual upgrading of their home, taking the boys to Our Lady of Mercy's Parish School sports events, fleeing Westlake's summertime fog for sunnier weather on the Peninsula or in the North Bay for day-trip family picnics (Mom loved sunshine!), and family vacations to Lake Tahoe every August (more sunshine!). For several years in the late 80's and early 90's Bev worked as an assistant at the Happy Hall Pre-School in San Bruno, which she enjoyed immensely. When Pete retired after 47 years, Bev finally got her lifelong wish as the couple moved to the wine country in Sonoma (more sunshine!) where they thoroughly enjoyed living for six years until Pete passed away in February of 2004. With Pete's passing, Bev moved to Chico, CA, (even more sunshine!) under the care of her eldest son, Ed, and daughter-in-law Crystal Chalmers, where she happily resided first at Sierra Sunrise Terraces, and in recent years, at The Courtyard at Little Chico Creek, where she looked forward to the many outings and activities, especially Bingo, and the delicious dinners served there nightly. Beverly is survived by her three sons and their spouses: Ed (Crystal Chalmers); Gary (Marianne McDonough-Migale); Peter (Stacey Bruno-Migale); and four grandchildren: Danielle, Dante, Giuseppe and Morgan. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Friday, February 28th, 11 a.m. at St. Anthony's Catholic Church, 1000 Cambridge Street, Novato. The Committal will follow at Valley Memorial Park, 650 Bugeia Lane, Novato, where Beverly will finally be laid to rest in peace next to her husband, Pete. The family wishes to thank the devoted, wonderful staff at The Courtyard at Little Chico Creek for the many years of taking such good care of Bev. We also want to acknowledge and thank the professional, caring team of RNs and support staff of Enloe Hospice for making these last few weeks so much better for Bev, as well as all of us. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to , "Memorial Giving", 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Feb. 23, 2020