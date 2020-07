BILL BASTING Bill David Basting, born December 4, 1943, died June 29, 2020 in Chico, California. Parents were David John Basting and Ada (Basting-Dalke) McCulloch. Born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, his family moved to southern California when he was 18 months old and then to Chico, California in 1955. He is survived by his wife Nancy, son Michael, grandchildren Valerie and Jacob, his sister Susan, and many, many cousins.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store