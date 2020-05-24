BILL BATEMAN It is with heavy hearts that we share that William "Bill" Douglas Bateman Jr. passed away on Monday, May 11, 2020 at his home in Chico. Bill was born November 7, 1950 in Chico to William and Ruth Bateman. Bill attended local schools and graduated from Chico High School in 1968. In 1970 Bill married Kathy Snipes, his high school sweetheart. He served in the United States Army from 1969 to 1980. Bill has owned Chico Economy Towing since 1981 helping many people in the community. Bill has been a member of the Chico Elk's Lodge for 33 years. He is a member of the Elk's RV club, the flag committee and was Elk of the year in 2010. Bill is survived by his loving wife Kathy; sons Dale and Craig; four grandchildren, siblings Armin (Myrna) Webster, Mike (Tassie) Bateman, Deborah Grusenmeyer; and his mother Ruth Smith. He was preceded in death by a sister Pauline Heavilin; brother Raymond Bateman; and father William D. Bateman Sr. Due to Covid-19 we are unable to have a service at this time. Share your thoughts online at NewtonBracewell.com.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on May 24, 2020.