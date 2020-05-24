Bill Bateman
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Bill's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BILL BATEMAN It is with heavy hearts that we share that William "Bill" Douglas Bateman Jr. passed away on Monday, May 11, 2020 at his home in Chico. Bill was born November 7, 1950 in Chico to William and Ruth Bateman. Bill attended local schools and graduated from Chico High School in 1968. In 1970 Bill married Kathy Snipes, his high school sweetheart. He served in the United States Army from 1969 to 1980. Bill has owned Chico Economy Towing since 1981 helping many people in the community. Bill has been a member of the Chico Elk's Lodge for 33 years. He is a member of the Elk's RV club, the flag committee and was Elk of the year in 2010. Bill is survived by his loving wife Kathy; sons Dale and Craig; four grandchildren, siblings Armin (Myrna) Webster, Mike (Tassie) Bateman, Deborah Grusenmeyer; and his mother Ruth Smith. He was preceded in death by a sister Pauline Heavilin; brother Raymond Bateman; and father William D. Bateman Sr. Due to Covid-19 we are unable to have a service at this time. Share your thoughts online at NewtonBracewell.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Newton-Bracewell Cremation and Funeral Services
680 Camellia Way
Chico, CA 95926
(530) 342-9003
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved