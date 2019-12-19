Home

Bill Crowston


1932 - 2019
Bill Crowston Obituary
BILL CROWSTON A funeral service will be held for William Melville Crowston on Saturday, December 21st at 10 a.m. at Faith Lutheran Church. Bill passed away on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 in Chico. Bill was born in Pasadena, Ca on July 4, 1932 to Eleanor and William Crowston. He served in the Airforce from 1950 to 1955. He worked for Shell Oil from 1962 to 1978 when he bought the Jesse Lange Shell Oil Distributorship. Bill was an avid fisherman and loved to spend time with his family. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Ginny Crowston; three sons and two grandchildren. Donations may be made to the Salvation Army in care of Brusie Funeral Home.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Dec. 19, 2019
