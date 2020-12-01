BILL CURETON Bill Cureton, our beloved father, husband, and friend to all, passed away peaceful on November 23, 2020 at his home in Durham, California with family by his side. William Henry "Bill" Cureton, son of the late Jack Cureton and Olga Norma Constantine Cureton, was born August 17, 1947 in Sacramento, California. He attended public schools in Vallejo California and was a graduate of Hogan High School class of 1965. Bill attended college at the University of Redlands, and continued his education in Mexico and England. Bill graduated with degrees in International Affairs, Computer Science, and Theology. While working for numerous Technology firms Bill was able to travel to several countries and lived in England for a few years before returning to the states. In May of 2009 Bill married Sandra Brazington in Paradise, California, where they eventually settled with much of their family. Bill was an avid antique collector including art, clocks, mechanical toys, radios, and cars. Bills knowledge of antiques was very wide. He would attend several auctions monthly looking for special treasures to fix and repair. Unfortunately, he and his wife lost everything in the 2018 Camp Fire in Paradise, California. After the fire Bill and his wife moved to Durham where he began to work on his few projects that survived the fire until his illness prevented him from doing so. Bill was also a member of Boyz Under the Hood in Vallejo, California and a very proud member E Clampus Vitus Chapter 7-11 of Paradise, California. Bill is survived by his wife, Sandy; three sons, Benjamin (Abby) Cureton, Donald (Jeana) Darby, and Matthew (Christine) Brazington; and two granddaughters Keira, and Gwendolyn Brazington. Bill touched many lives and will forever be remembered by the impact he had on those blessed to know him. His smile lit up a room and his sense of humor was enjoyed by all who met him. An indoor/outdoor Celebration of Life will be held at 1pm on Monday, the 7th of December at Hope Church, 14126 Skyway in Magalia, face coverings requested by the family. Live stream available at https://www.youtube.com/user/HopeChurchParadise
To view obituary and send condolences online, go to NewtonBracewell.com
