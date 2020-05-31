BILL LATHROP 1934-2020 William ("Bill") Allen Lathrop, whose career as a Chico Unified school principal spanned three decades, died May 22 at Windchime Assisted Living after a short battle with cancer. He was 86. Bill was a funny, kind and loving man who was deeply devoted to his wife Jan with whom he celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary on April 10 of this year. They met at Chico State, fell in love, raised four children and devoted their lives to education -- he as a principal and she as a teacher. Bill graduated in 1952 from Orland High School, where he was crowned Homecoming King and was a standout football player. He married Jan Newhart on April 10, 1955, at St. John's Catholic Church. Bill worked 15-hour days as the manager of Miller's Market in Chico while earning degrees from Chico State in history and political science, which he received in 1956. He then completed his master's degree and administrative credential there in 1960, attending night school while teaching sixth grade at Chapman Elementary. He served as principal there for 13 years. From 1975 until his retirement in 1990, he was principal at Parkview Elementary. Students, parents, teachers and fellow administrators admired and respected his calm nature, skilled leadership, great sense of humor and deep respect for the dignity of children. Bill had a special love for the spirited child who got "sent to the principal's office," because he once was that kid. For example, as a student at Orland High, he and a buddy placed a dead skunk in the boiler room, causing a shut down of the school for days while the stench cleared. This was one of his many escapades and it was only fitting that he would one day become a school principal. As a parent and a principal, he approached discipline with an eye toward helping the child learn from every situation. In a 1990 news story about his retirement, he said, "Never treat them with sarcasm. Be positive and give them a sense of direction. Show children an appropriate way of handling a situation, rather than dwelling on their mistakes." After his retirement from Chico Unified, he supervised student teachers and served as interim principal/ superintendent at several school districts in Northern California. He and Jan, who retired from teaching at Notre Dame School, enjoyed this time of their lives, visiting their grandchildren and traveling in their fifth-wheel trailer throughout the Western U.S. and Mexico. Bill loved the outdoors and was an avid hunter and fisherman all of his life, a passion that he passed on to his sons and grandsons. He and several friends built the Lathrop family cabin at Buck's Lake where they all spent many memorable summers fishing, waterskiing, barbecuing and relaxing. He and his family also enjoyed numerous trips to Big Lagoon State Park in Humboldt County that included agate hunting on the beach and salmon fishing on the Pacific. Bill shared many rich, lifelong friendships with his high school and college buddies. He and Jan lived 63 years in the same home on Thomas Lane in their beloved community of Chico. In 2019, they moved in to Windchime Assisted Living where they made new friends and received loving care from the Windchime staff. The youngest of 11 children, Bill was born April 5, 1934, in Geddes, South Dakota. He lived part of his childhood in Maysville, Iowa, before the family moved to California and settled in Orland in the 1940s. Born during the Depression, his large family had very little, but they were blessed with an abiding love and their Catholic faith. His humble start gave him an appreciation for simple pleasures like sharing a delicious meal with family, hunting for a yard sale bargain and enjoying the beauty of nature. He was also an excellent father who exemplified patience and showed gentle, loving kindness toward his children all of their lives. His parents Henry and Catherine, and siblings Maurice, Jack, Ellen, Raymond, Edward and Paul died previously. Three of his siblings died in childhood. A 4 year-old son, Michael, and a daughter-in-law, Heike, also predeceased him. He is survived by his wife Jan; his sister Carol Martin of Sacramento; two sons, Mark (Vieva) Lathrop of Red Bluff and Matt (Zenita) Lathrop of Redmond, Oregon; and two daughters, Mindy (Chip) Raffi of Sandown, New Hampshire, and Mia (Scott) Winter of Chico. Bill had twelve grandchildren: Erika (Fred) Montgomery, Lauren (Ryan) Lathrop and Lucas (Shanta) Lathrop; Michael and Kylie Raffi; Nolan (Emi), Olivia and Megan Lathrop; Sterling and Sophia Winter; Justin (Lyssa) Moss and Danielle (Jonathon) Dollarhide. He also had twelve great-grandchildren: Kira and Marcus Montgomery; Audrey Vu and Layne Swett; Madelyn, Kate and Ella Lathrop; Levi, Griffin, Pepper and Raylan Lathrop; and Patrick Moss. The family plans to gather for a celebration of his life when possible. Arrangements are under the direction of Brusie Funeral Home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store