BILL WILLINGHAM Bill Willingham was born on August 15, 1962 and passed away unexpectedly February 27, 2019. Bill moved with his family from San Ysidro, CA to Orland, CA in 1970. Bill attended Mill Street, Fairview, C.K. Price and Orland High School, graduating in 1980. Bill enjoyed baseball, football and especially basketball. He received many athletic awards as a tight end and as a forward on the court for the Orland Trojans. During and after high school, Bill worked as a trap setter for Sisson's Sporting Goods, a relief milker for Schmitke and Van Warmerdam dairies, a refrigeration tech for Ed Hiatt, and briefly for Sierra Pacific Industries in Chico. Bill moved to Phoenix, AZ to attend DeVry University and went to work for AT&T installing residential phone lines before returning to Orland. He worked as a meat cutter for Holiday Quality Foods in the Paradise, Durham, Corning, and Orland stores. Bill was inspired by his brother Sylvester to visit Hawaii and treated his sister Wilda to the trip of a lifetime on the island of Oahu. Bill was fortunate to have his brother Sylvester as a lifelong best friend and confidant, through thick and thin, to the very end. Our kind, loving brother will be truly missed. Bill is survived by his mother Carmen Willing-ham, brothers, Robert Willingham (Janette), and Sylvester Willingham, and sisters, Margo Lynes, Wilda Sealy (Gary), and Nora Shippelhoute (Doyle), 6 nieces, 4 nephews, 4 great nieces, and 3 great nephews. He is preceded in death by his father, Robert Marvin Willingham, Memorial services will be held at noon on Saturday, March 16th, St. Dominic Catholic Church, 822 A Street, Orland, graveside service at the Orland Cemetery, 3900 County Road P, and a celebration of life at the St. Dominic Parish Hall, 830 A Street. Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Mar. 10, 2019