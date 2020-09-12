BILLE SUE UPTON 1929 2020 Bille Sue Upton, 90, a longtime resident of Paradise, CA died on September 4, 2020 in Chico, CA. She was born October 29, 1929 in Jonesville, Virginia to Hybert and Mattia Poteet. She met the love of her life, Scotty Upton, while he was on shore leave in Mobile, Alabama shortly after the end of WWII. After only six days of knowing one another, they married on Valentine's Day, 1946. They were married for 60 years before Scotty's death in in 2006. Together, they ran Scotty's Tree Service, a well-known Paradise business. They raised six children who gave them 10 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. Billie was an avid bowler and a fan of the Oakland A's. She was a very supportive mother and never missed a youth sports game when her kids were playing. Bille is survived by her children; Charlie and wife, Mary; Steve and wife, Edna; Scott and wife, Janet; Stacy Wood and husband, Matt; ten grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her daughter Debbie Udovich, grandson Josh Udovich, husband Scotty Upton, and daughter Sue Vernier. A graveside service will be held Tuesday, September 15th at !:00 p.m. at Paradise Cemetery for family only due to COVID-19 restrictions.



