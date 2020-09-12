1/1
Bille Sue Upton
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bille's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BILLE SUE UPTON 1929 2020 Bille Sue Upton, 90, a longtime resident of Paradise, CA died on September 4, 2020 in Chico, CA. She was born October 29, 1929 in Jonesville, Virginia to Hybert and Mattia Poteet. She met the love of her life, Scotty Upton, while he was on shore leave in Mobile, Alabama shortly after the end of WWII. After only six days of knowing one another, they married on Valentine's Day, 1946. They were married for 60 years before Scotty's death in in 2006. Together, they ran Scotty's Tree Service, a well-known Paradise business. They raised six children who gave them 10 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. Billie was an avid bowler and a fan of the Oakland A's. She was a very supportive mother and never missed a youth sports game when her kids were playing. Bille is survived by her children; Charlie and wife, Mary; Steve and wife, Edna; Scott and wife, Janet; Stacy Wood and husband, Matt; ten grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her daughter Debbie Udovich, grandson Josh Udovich, husband Scotty Upton, and daughter Sue Vernier. A graveside service will be held Tuesday, September 15th at !:00 p.m. at Paradise Cemetery for family only due to COVID-19 restrictions.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Sep. 12, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by ChicoER.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved