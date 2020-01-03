|
BILLIE HUTTON Wilhelmina Mae "Billie" Hutton was born June 29, 1929 in Santa Anna, California and passed away December 22, 2019 in Chico, California. Billie grew up in Riverside, California as the eldest sister of Jan and John Winterbourne. Billie graduated from Pomona High School in June 1948 and married Edward L. Hutton that same year. They began their family in Riverside, moving to Oroville in 1962 where Edward set up his medical practice. Together they raised five children, Michael, Donald, Diane, Steven, and Richard. Billie was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Edward L. Hutton, her parents, John and Ruby Winterbourne, her brother Jan Winterbourne, and her nephew, Chris Winterbourne. Billie was a homemaker, and a devoted wife and mother. Her family most remembers how special she made them feel, doing everything she could to make their wishes come true. No one was a stranger to Billie. She had a special way about caring for others and she was often called upon in this endeavor. She was an avid reader, and she was happiest when surrounded by the loving camaraderie and shared laughter of her ever growing family. Billie is survived by her brother John, five children, nine grandchildren, and ten great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church in Oroville on Friday, January 24th, 2020, at 10am followed by a reception. The family requests that donations be made to the or to the A.L.S. Association in lieu of flowers.
