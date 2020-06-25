BILLIE JACKSON A celebration of life will be held at a later date for Billie Faye Jackson, 74 of Chico. She passed away on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at her home. Billie was born on May 5, 1946 to Robert and Joy Charles in Oroville, CA. She was a graduate of Oroville High School class of 1964 where she was an outstanding student and athlete. Billie went on to complete her education at CSU, Chico where she earned a Bachelor of Art degree in English, a teaching credential and a Master of Arts in Education. Prior to beginning her career in higher education, she was a supervisor for Butte County Head Start and worked for Pacific Bell. In 1977, Billie began her career in higher education as the director of the Student Learning Center at CSU, Chico and ultimately also the director of Disabled Student Services. In both capacities, she was able to do what she lovedserve students. She retired from CSU, Chico in 2006, after 29 years of service. In recognition of her many contributions, the Billie Jackson Award was established at the university to honor the top African American student upon graduation. Billie was instrumental in the establishment of the Boys and Girls Club of the North Valley, having served on the original board. She was also a founding board member for Chico's Habitat for Humanity. She was a proud member of the Essence Women's Club of Chico and a longstanding member of Bethel A.M.E. Church in Chico. She was dedicated to serving the community and her students in any way she could, often providing assistance to students who were away from home and without family support. Billie was honored with an Outstanding Citizen Award by the City of Chico in 1996 and in 2006 she was awarded the Rotary Paul Harris Fellow Award. In recent years, Billie has had the opportunity to work with a group of women whose purpose is to support Enloe Medical Center. Billie is survived by her husband of 53 years, Matthews D. Jackson; son Matthews D Jackson Jr.; daughter Joy J. Jones (William); brother, Ronald Charles (Eunice); and grandchildren Christian, Autumn, Kendall, and Deylen. She was preceded in death by her parents; and her sisters, Emma Spencer and Joyce Ross. Billie leaves behind a plethora of loving brothers- and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, and cousins. Billie was a mother to many and a friend to all. She was grateful to a host of community members for their friendship and support through the years. Donations may be made in her memory to the CSU Chico Foundation, Boys and Girls Club of the North Valley or the Butte College Foundation in care of the Brusie Funeral Home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store