BILLY UPTON Billy Upton, 78, of Oroville, CA passed away Wednesday, July 3rd, 2019. He was born in Miami, TX to Harmon & Gertrude Upton on July 3rd, 1941. He had two brothers Hank & a twin brother Bobby Upton, two sister Lottie Carson and Bertha Vallantton, all deceased; leaves one daughter Teresa Upton, one granddaughter Anissa Upton and an ex-wife Mary Upton; along with two nieces, five nephews and a handful of cousins. He worked in lumber in Feather Falls, Chester, & Red Bluff; retired at 34 yrs from Butte County Road & Bridge Maintenance Crew. He enjoyed gardening, where he was blessed with a green thumb. His interests included nature, history & politics. He will be missed for sure. He served in the U.S. Army from 1966-1968, actively in Vietnam with the Combat Tracker Team, Mekon Delta, 9th Infantry. There will be no memorial service. Arrangements are with Scheer Memorial Chapel.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on July 22, 2019