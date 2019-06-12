Chico Enterprise-Record Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ramsey Funeral Home
1175 Robinson Street
Oroville, CA 95965
(530) 534-3877
Graveside service
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Memorial Park Cemetery
5646 Lincoln Blvd
Oroville, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for BJ Tomlinson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BJ Alan Tomlinson


1993 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
BJ Alan Tomlinson Obituary
BJ ALAN TOMLINSON Sergeant BJ Alan Tomlinson, 25 years, of Oroville, California, passed away on June 2, 2019. He entered this life on Friday December 17, 1993 in Nampa, Idaho, the son of Barry Tomlinson and Dee Chadd. He was united in marriage to Whittney Nichelle Tomlinson on April 27, 2013 and soon after brought into this world their daughter, KC Tomlinson. BJ enlisted in the United States Army in November, 2013 where he served and rose to the rank of Sergeant. All who personally knew BJ can proudly say he made a lasting impression on all who were blessed to be in his presence. He had many passions, that of which included making music, skateboarding, fishing, gaming, and spending an abundance of quality time with family and friends. He will, for all eternity, be remembered by those he left behind. He is survived by wife, Whittney Tomlinson, daughter, KC Tomlinson, father, Barry Tomlinson, mother, Dee Chadd, sister, Victoria Tomlinson, nieces, Annabelle Guthrie & Kylie Guthrie, nephew, Carter Guthrie, grandparents, Larry & JoAnn Tomlinson, as well as uncles, aunts, cousins, and friends. Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Memorial Park Cemetery, 5646 Lincoln Blvd. Oroville, California. Arrangements are entrusted to Ramsey Funeral Home 530-534-3877. Please visit www.RamseyFuneralHomes.com to leave condolences for the family.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on June 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ramsey Funeral Home
Download Now