BOB HOPE 1942 - 2020 It is with great sadness that the family of Robert Michael Hope share the news of his death. Bob died at home in Chico on June 18, 2020 of T-cell lymphoma. His family and friends took comfort in his complete acceptance of the diagnosis during the few weeks that he had left. Bob expressed that his life couldn't get any better, maybe longer, but certainly not better. His was a love-filled life. He was born on his father's birthday in St. Paul, MN on May 12, 1942, and raised in Vallejo, CA with his brothers Larry, Jim, and Dave. His high school pals became life-long friends who loved recalling the adventures of St. Vincent High School class of 1960. Bob's career focused on hospital finance. With a BS in accounting from Cal Poly, Pomona, Bob was employed as an auditor, chief accountant, Medicare reimbursement consultant, and hospital controller. After his retirement from Enloe Medical Center in 2000, he volunteered with Bidwell Park Watch and Enloe Volunteers. As a certified tax preparer he enjoyed working with clients of H&R Block. Bob's wife, Colleen, and children, Brianne Hope Agatep and Ryan Hope, invite you to read his complete obituary at https://www.nbcfh.com/obit/
.