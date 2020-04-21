|
BOB HORNE No services are planned for Robert Horne, 72, who died on April 16 after a 12-year battle with Multiple Myeloma, a disease that claimed both of his parents. Bob was born in Seattle in 1947 and lived in Chico since 1958. He graduated from Chico High in 1965 and from Chico State in 1976. He spent four years in the Navy, serving on several repair ships in the Pacific fleet. He spent his entire working life helping to run the family lumber remanufacturing plant, Perfect Plank Co. in Oroville. As Vice-President, he was largely responsible for the mechanics of the operation, and was known on more than one occasion to proclaim himself a 'Jack of All Trades and a Master of None.' Bob had a life-long affinity for the American automobile, beginning at an early age when he restored a Model A and was part of the Drifters, a local car club. Later he became an ardent fan of sprint car and NASCAR racing, regularly attending events in all parts of the U.S. He was particularly enamored with early Ford Shelbys, and was the proud owner of several vintage models. Earlier in life Bob was a dedicated bass fisherman, participating in many North Valley tournaments. He was integrally involved with the Chico Bass Club and other organizations promoting the recreational development of Lake Oroville. He was also involved in supporting his daughters in youth softball programs. Bob is survived by his wife or 45 years, Nelda, daughter Debbie Elliott (Jason) and grandchildren Danica, Dylan, Aria Bell, and Alayla Bell. He was preceded in death by step-daughter Sherry. Other survivors include brothers Jim and Terry of Chico.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Apr. 21, 2020