BOBBY JASPER HEDRICK Bobby Jasper Hedrick was born in May of 1935 in a house near Geary, Oklahoma. At the age of five his family loaded up a Model A truck and moved to the San Diego area. He lettered in baseball four years and was the quarterback of the football team at Vista High School. After graduation he attended Palomar College where he was on the baseball team. In March of 1958 he was drafted into the Army which sped up his marriage plans to his high school sweetheart, Donea. They were married in April and he reported for duty at the end of month. In 1959 he was deployed to Germany where he lived off-base with Donea above Gasthaus Waldfrieden outside Munich. When off duty, he explored Europe with his wife and friends. After his service in the Army, Bob worked in sporting goods sales with Sears and Hoffman Hardware. In 1968 he started with Western Publishing Company selling children's books and games, and in 1970 was given the Northern California, Nevada, and Southern Oregon, territory. Bob and Donea started a family in 1966 adopting son Bryan and in 1969 daughter Brenda. In 1970 the family moved to Durham, California. It was an idyllic place to raise a family. Even though he spent time traveling for work he was involved in his kids activities of horse riding, off road motorcycling, hunting, fishing and many other outdoor activities. The family would often take their ski boat to Oroville Lake on the weekends. Summer vacations were spent with friends and family at Trinity Lake and winter would find them snow skiing in the Tahoe area. Bob enjoyed working with his hands and enjoyed building and fixing nearly everything. After leaving Western Publishing in 1987, he utilized those skills with Hart Construction, building Neighborhood Church's dome; then working for Neighborhood Church and Fleetwood Motorhomes in maintenance. He retired from Fleetwood Motorhomes in 1998. In retirement he and his wife spent time visiting their children in Portland and Dallas and many years delivering motorhomes to dealerships around the western United States and Alaska. They traveled to many destinations in their camper and enjoyed spending time at Medicine Lake every summer. When they were home they enjoyed spending time with friends, golfing and rooting for the Green Bay Packers, his lifelong favorite sports team. In 2019 Bob and Donea moved to Dallas, Texas to be close to their daughter. They had just moved into their condo in February of 2020 when he was diagnosed with skin cancer. After treatment and some complications he passed in his sleep on July 23, 2020 with his family by his side. Bob is survived by his wife Donea, son Bryan (Kristi); daughter Brenda (Scott) and sister Nancy. At his request there will be no memorial service. His ashes will be scattered in a private ceremony with his immediate family. Bob will be remembered best as a fun loving and good natured man who would do anything for his family and friends.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store