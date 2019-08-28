|
|
BONNE' L. BELL On Thursday, August 15, 2019, Bonne' L. Bell passed away at her home in Chico, CA at the age of 72 . Bonne' will forever be remembered for her larger than life personality, as someone who told it like it was, and loved others fiercely. She had a passion for creating art and lively conversation. She was part of the families of all her closest friends. All who knew her will miss her great wit, barrel laughs, the huge rings she wore, and a heart as big as Alaska. We won't miss her having to go through the pain she endured the last years of her life. She was born in Nome, Alaska, and after 60 years in Anchorage, Bonne' retired from the Anchorage School District of 23 years as a teacher and reading specialist. Bonne loved to travel and traveled to many parts of the world, her favorite was Africa and Fiji. She moved to Chico, CA, where she lived for the past 12 years. Her love of art flourished while in Chico. She was active in the Chico Newcomers Club and volunteered at the Enloe Medical Center gift shop. Bonne' is survived by her son Howard (Kim) Revel, grandchildren Chelsea (Trevor) Payne and Zack Revel, and many lifelong and dear, cherished friends Linda Mackey Sherman, Bonnie Railsback, Larry and Cookie Jones, and Nicole Montoya, her adopted Godchild , Tina (Darren) Lessi , just to name a few. A memorial service will be held for Bonne' on September 8th from 1:00 p.m. -5:00 p.m. at the home of Edna Giordano, 437 Autumn Gold Drive, Chico, CA. Memorial donations in memory of Bonne' can be made to the Shriner's and Enloe Cancer Center. Bonne' was preceded in death by William Robbins, father; Joycelyn Hardin, mother; stepsister, Judy Robbins; sister, Cheryl Robbins; and brother, Kevin ( Robbie) Robbins.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Aug. 28, 2019