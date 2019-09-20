Chico Enterprise-Record Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newton-Bracewell
680 Camellia Way
Chico, CA 95926
(530) 342-9003
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Pleasant Valley Baptist Church
13539 Garner Lane;
Chico, CA
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Sunset Hill Cemetery
Corning,, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bonnie Stevens
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bonnie Jean Stevens


1942 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bonnie Jean Stevens Obituary
BONNIE JEAN STEVENS 3/17/1942 to 8/23/2019 Born and raised in Sacramento, Bonnie lived her entire adult life in Chico. A graduate of C.K. McClatchy High School, she attended Chico State College and graduated from Multnomah School of the Bible (Portland, OR). She worked as a devoted home care provider for nearly 50 years in the Chico area. She was a beloved daughter, predeceased by parents Robert A. and Eve J. Stevens of Sacramento. Loving sister to Nancy A. (Twain Harte, CA) and John G. (Sonora, CA), and preceded in death by brother William R. (Sacramento). Dearest sister-in-law to Patricia Herrera (Nancy) and Alicia Bergmann (John). Dear aunt and cousin. A true and steadfast friend to many. A memorial service for Bonnie will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 28, 2019, at Pleasant Valley Baptist Church [13539 Garner Lane; Chico, CA 95973; tel. no. (530) 343-0555]. Burial service to follow at Sunset Hill Cemetery; Corning, CA [4470 Oren Avenue; tel. no. (530) 824-2255. All are welcome at both services. To read full obituary, please go online to www.NewtonBracewell.com.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record from Sept. 20 to Sept. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bonnie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Newton-Bracewell
Download Now