BONNIE JEAN STEVENS 3/17/1942 to 8/23/2019 Born and raised in Sacramento, Bonnie lived her entire adult life in Chico. A graduate of C.K. McClatchy High School, she attended Chico State College and graduated from Multnomah School of the Bible (Portland, OR). She worked as a devoted home care provider for nearly 50 years in the Chico area. She was a beloved daughter, predeceased by parents Robert A. and Eve J. Stevens of Sacramento. Loving sister to Nancy A. (Twain Harte, CA) and John G. (Sonora, CA), and preceded in death by brother William R. (Sacramento). Dearest sister-in-law to Patricia Herrera (Nancy) and Alicia Bergmann (John). Dear aunt and cousin. A true and steadfast friend to many. A memorial service for Bonnie will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 28, 2019, at Pleasant Valley Baptist Church [13539 Garner Lane; Chico, CA 95973; tel. no. (530) 343-0555]. Burial service to follow at Sunset Hill Cemetery; Corning, CA [4470 Oren Avenue; tel. no. (530) 824-2255. All are welcome at both services. To read full obituary, please go online to www.NewtonBracewell.com.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record from Sept. 20 to Sept. 22, 2019