BONNIE SNOW Bonnie Snow age 75, peacefully passed away November 17th 2018 as a result of escaping the Camp Fire from her home in Paradise, Ca. She is survived by her Son, Michael Snow and his wife Stephanie along with 2 grandchildren Jaxson and Iris. Bonnie was born on October 28th 1943 in Los Angeles, Ca. This is an extremely difficult time considering Bonnie was a resident of Paradise for over 60 years and she leaves this earth with the memories of Paradise as we all knew it. Bonnie had accomplished so much professionally, personally, and helped make the community of Paradise and Butte County better in so many ways. Bonnie was an R.N. for over 50+ years in Butte County and achieved her Masters Degree to be a Psychotherapist and star-ted her own practice for counseling patients near the end of her career. Bonnie had built 3 Home Health agencies in her career with "Hospice of the Ridge" being one of the greatest well known ones, Bonnie volunteered so much of her time in helping people of all walks of life. Bonnie was the most kind, caring, unselfish, positive and loving human being that you could have ever met. She was irreplaceable and will be missed forever! Bonnie Snow's "Celebration of Life" will be held at The El Rey Theater downtown Chico (230 W. 2nd St. Chico,Ca 95928) The service will start at 10am ending at 12pm. Everyone that knew Bonnie Snow is encouraged to show up and come celebrate her life and accomplishments! Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary