BRAD H. HUGGINS Brad H. Huggins died unexpectantly on April 14, 2020, at the age of 55. During his all too short, but very eventful life, Brad was an entrepreneur, designing, building and selling airplanes all across the country. In addition, Brad was a very talented musician and was the lead guitar player and founder of the rock band the Trash Cowboys who toured the US. But Brad's most rewarding role was that of being a dad; a dad to Tanner Huggins (25), Rowen Huggins (14) and Rhys Huggins (11), along with his grandson, Owen. Brad lived most of his life in Chico and is also survived by his mother, Carol and his brother Allen, and was preceded by his father, Port. He will be missed.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Apr. 24, 2020