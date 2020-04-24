Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Brad Huggins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brad H. Huggins


1965 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Brad H. Huggins Obituary
BRAD H. HUGGINS Brad H. Huggins died unexpectantly on April 14, 2020, at the age of 55. During his all too short, but very eventful life, Brad was an entrepreneur, designing, building and selling airplanes all across the country. In addition, Brad was a very talented musician and was the lead guitar player and founder of the rock band the Trash Cowboys who toured the US. But Brad's most rewarding role was that of being a dad; a dad to Tanner Huggins (25), Rowen Huggins (14) and Rhys Huggins (11), along with his grandson, Owen. Brad lived most of his life in Chico and is also survived by his mother, Carol and his brother Allen, and was preceded by his father, Port. He will be missed.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Apr. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Brad's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -