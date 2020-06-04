BRADLEY MICHAEL LOWDEN Bradley Michael Lowden passed away peacefully with his family by his side on May 8, 2020 in Chico CA. he was born to James & Patricia Lowden in Willows, CA on August 25, 1960. Brad was raised in Orland & graduated with top academic awards from Orland High School in 1978. He continued his education with classed at U. C. Davis. Eventually he moved to Chico, a town he truly loved, where he made many good friends of varied ages & professions. He last worked as skilled welder for Tink, Inc. in Durham, welding & at times supervising local & out of town commercial projects. He was especially proud of the bridge he constructed at a Chico gold course. At age 40 Brad was diagnosed with Melanoma. After several surgeries & treatments he could no longer continue with his welding profession. He stayed in Chico for many years spending time with friends discussing local & national news in his beloved downtown area. Five years ago he moved back to Orland where family could help with his everyday needs. Brad enjoyed reading & on line trivia with people from all over the world. He had a passion for knowledge & a love of cooking & collecting old cookbooks. He is loved, missed & remembered for his wit & dry sense of humor. Brad was predeceased by his Father, Jim Lowden Step Father, Gary Schmitke & nephew, Thomas Schmitke. He is survived by his Mother, Pat Schmitke sisters Val Hall & Vickie Lorenzo (Greg) brother Brian Lowden, step sister Joey Schuller & Jamie Ficarra plus many nieces & nephews. Donations can be made in his memory to Orland Volunteer Fire Dept. or U.C. Davis Children's Hospital.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store