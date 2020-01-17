|
BRANDEE LYN COHEA KELLY Brandee passed away on Thursday January 9, 2020. She was born on April 25, 1970 to parents William N. Cohea and Lessie Daves-Davis in Chico Ca. at Enloe hospital. She graduated from Pleasant Valley High School in 1988 and attended Butte College. She worked in the grocery business at Raley's and Grocery Outlet. She later became a nail technician which she loved. She was an avid bowler and traveled with her husband to tournaments all around the US. Family was everything to Brandee, she loved with all she had. To her, friends were family too. She cherished everyone with all of her heart. She is survived by her husband Michael H. Kelly, Father William N. Cohea his wife Judy Cohea, Mother Lessie Daves-Davis her husband Jim Davis, brother Scott Cohea his wife Jennifer Cohea their son Tanner Cohea, sister Heather Gray, her boyfriend Curtis Frye, her 2 children Nicholas Points and Madison Gray. Her presence will be missed by so many. Celebration of life will be on 02/09/2020 at the Chico Elks Lodge from 12-4pm.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Jan. 17, 2020