BRANDON EDWARD SIEWERT Brandon Edward Siewert was born August 9, 1973. He brought his midwest values to Chico in 1999, raising his family and gracing the Chico community with his kind heart and his entrepreneurial spirit. He founded the Tin Roof Bakery in 2002, sharing his passion for fine artisan breads and pastries with many aspiring bakers and countless happy customers. He began his real estate career in 2012, becoming an expert in the commercial field and helping to launch a commercial division at Century 21. Brandon was known for sharing and helping others with his expertise, both in business and on a personal level, with no expectation of return. If you knew him you were lucky. He passed, much too soon, on April 18, 2020. He will be profoundly missed by everyone who knew and loved him. For full obituary please visit the Brusie Funeral Home website at https://www.brusiefh.com/obituaries/Brandon-Siewert/#!/Obituary
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on May 10, 2020.