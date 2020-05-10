Brandon Siewert
1973 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Brandon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BRANDON EDWARD SIEWERT Brandon Edward Siewert was born August 9, 1973. He brought his midwest values to Chico in 1999, raising his family and gracing the Chico community with his kind heart and his entrepreneurial spirit. He founded the Tin Roof Bakery in 2002, sharing his passion for fine artisan breads and pastries with many aspiring bakers and countless happy customers. He began his real estate career in 2012, becoming an expert in the commercial field and helping to launch a commercial division at Century 21. Brandon was known for sharing and helping others with his expertise, both in business and on a personal level, with no expectation of return. If you knew him you were lucky. He passed, much too soon, on April 18, 2020. He will be profoundly missed by everyone who knew and loved him. For full obituary please visit the Brusie Funeral Home website at https://www.brusiefh.com/obituaries/Brandon-Siewert/#!/Obituary

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Brusie Funeral Home
626 Broadway
Chico, CA 95928
(530) 342-5642
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 9, 2020
I met Brandon through real estate and immediately liked him. He was easy to talk with, interested in so many things, and always smiling. The world needs more people like Brandon. I grieve for his sons and his family. May your memories of him be a blessing.
Judith Archer
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved