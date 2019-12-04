Chico Enterprise-Record Obituaries
|
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Breanna Sherer


1994 - 2019
Breanna Sherer Obituary
BREANNA SHERER Breanna Marie Sherer, 25, of Chico passed away on November 23, 2019 in Chico, CA. Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. December 6, 2019 at Newton-Bracewell Funeral Home, 680 Camellia Way, Chico, CA 95926. Breanna lit up a room upon arrival. She could make anyone's day with her smile. Breanna spent most of her days laughing and being the center of attention. Breanna's infectious smile, contagious laughter and amazing heart will be missed by many. Breanna was born on June 27, 1994. She went to school at Loma Vista and Chico High Schools. Breanna is preceded in death by her great grandparents, Floyd and Ada Olson, and Harold and Betty Sherer. Betty was proud to be a descendant of John Bidwell. Breanna is survived by her mother, Carolyn Sherer; brother and sister, Roger Sherer-Harned and Leah James; grandparents, William and Phyllis Sherer; uncles Steven Sherer and Jeff Sherer; cousins Stefani Sherer-Ballow, Jacob Sherer and Matthew Sherer; nephews and niece Jayden Moon Snow, Gracen James-Delano and Isabella Delano. In memory of Breanna, donations may be given to: https://www.h2oforlifeschools.org/campaigns/1133/fundraisers/727 The family of Breanna wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Laurie Bradshaw NP, Shailesh M. Asaikar, M.D., Shari Lewis FNP, and Inspirations ADSP Inc.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Dec. 4, 2019
