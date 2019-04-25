BRENTON LAWRENCE Brenton Lawrence was born June 23, 1927, in Nassau, Bahamas where his parents were employed. After moving around the East Coast. Washington DC became his primary residence as a teenager. During WWII, Brenton joined the Coast Guard, his preferred branch of service as they were not required to carry guns. After the war, he finished high school at Mt. Vernon Academy in Ohio. There he met Ann Lastine, who was working as an English Teacher and Dean of Women. They had to have permission to date, as Ann was a faculty member! They married June 4, 1951 in Central Square, New York. Soon after, they moved to California so Brenton could attend lab and x-ray technician training in San Gabriel. Upon completion of this training, he was offered a job at the new Feather RIver Hospital in Paradise. Ann and Brenton began their life there in January of 1954. In 1955, they purchased their first, and only, house on Drendel Circle where they happily welcomed three children to the family. Brent later accepted a position at Chico State University in the Health Center overseeing lab and x-ray departments, where he was employed for 24 years. After his retirement from CSUC, he volunteered with the Red Cross, fully retiring when Ann retired. In March 2013, Brenton and Ann moved to Feather Canyon Retirement Center where they resided until the Camp Fire. They then relocated to a retirement center in Yountville, California. Brenton passed away April 16, 2019, in Napa, California, following a hospitalization. Brenton is survived by his wife of 68 years, Ann; his three children; five grandchildren; and many other relatives. To share your thoughts, condolences, and to read the full obituary, please go to NewtonBracewell.com. Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Apr. 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary