Bruce Edward Grenzebach
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Bruce's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BRUCE EDWARD GRENZEBACH Bruce Edward Grenzebach passed away on May 14th, 2020 at Windsor Care Center in Chico, CA at the age of 71. He was born in Southern Ca on August 26th 1948 and moved to Cupertino, CA at the age of 8. He graduated from San Jose State College with a degree in Biology. Bruce and his family moved to Chico 32 years ago. He worked in building material sales until retirement. Bruce is survived by his wife, Phyllis of 45 years. His son Andy; daughter Kelly and son in law Spiro Theveos III. He is also survived by two older brothers, Greg Grenzebach and Neil Grenzebach; and niece Nancy Kemna. Bruce especially loved spending time with his three grandchildren, Taylor, Spiro IV and Kenzie. He enjoyed boating, golfing, sudoku, walking in Bidwell Park and was an avid reader. No services are planned. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to "Chico Friends of the Library" (CFOL). We loved him so very much and he will be dearly missed. To view obituary online and leave condolences for the family please go to NewtonBracewell.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved