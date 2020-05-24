BRUCE EDWARD GRENZEBACH Bruce Edward Grenzebach passed away on May 14th, 2020 at Windsor Care Center in Chico, CA at the age of 71. He was born in Southern Ca on August 26th 1948 and moved to Cupertino, CA at the age of 8. He graduated from San Jose State College with a degree in Biology. Bruce and his family moved to Chico 32 years ago. He worked in building material sales until retirement. Bruce is survived by his wife, Phyllis of 45 years. His son Andy; daughter Kelly and son in law Spiro Theveos III. He is also survived by two older brothers, Greg Grenzebach and Neil Grenzebach; and niece Nancy Kemna. Bruce especially loved spending time with his three grandchildren, Taylor, Spiro IV and Kenzie. He enjoyed boating, golfing, sudoku, walking in Bidwell Park and was an avid reader. No services are planned. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to "Chico Friends of the Library" (CFOL). We loved him so very much and he will be dearly missed. To view obituary online and leave condolences for the family please go to NewtonBracewell.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on May 24, 2020.