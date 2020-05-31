BRUCE RUSSELL GUIVER Bruce Russell Guiver was promoted to heaven on Saturday, May 23, 2020. He was 57. Bruce was born in Long Beach, California to Mr. and Mrs. Russell Guiver. When Bruce was 10 years old the family moved to Oroville California. Bruce attended Stanford Avenue, Central Middle School and Oroville High School. Bruce had a love for dirt bikes, motorcycles and the speed and thrills that came with it. Bruce recalled some of the best times were shared with his late father Russell Guiver riding bikes together. Bruce, AKA "Loose Bruce" was always out and about, socializing with his friends that were family to him. His friends described him as a good and dear friend. A wonderful human being. Kind-hearted, strong, stubborn, solid, witty, loyal with a very sharp memory. There was never a dull moment with Bruce around. He was very funny and always knew how to make everyone laugh. A Lifetime Brother. His family describes him as larger than life, and a proud man. Always cracking jokes with his famous sarcastic humor. A real story teller, political and a believer. He was always very opinionated growing up, as he was outnumbered with six sisters. Bruce will forever be missed and never forgotten by his family and friends.



