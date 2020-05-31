Bruce Russell Guiver
1963 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Bruce's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BRUCE RUSSELL GUIVER Bruce Russell Guiver was promoted to heaven on Saturday, May 23, 2020. He was 57. Bruce was born in Long Beach, California to Mr. and Mrs. Russell Guiver. When Bruce was 10 years old the family moved to Oroville California. Bruce attended Stanford Avenue, Central Middle School and Oroville High School. Bruce had a love for dirt bikes, motorcycles and the speed and thrills that came with it. Bruce recalled some of the best times were shared with his late father Russell Guiver riding bikes together. Bruce, AKA "Loose Bruce" was always out and about, socializing with his friends that were family to him. His friends described him as a good and dear friend. A wonderful human being. Kind-hearted, strong, stubborn, solid, witty, loyal with a very sharp memory. There was never a dull moment with Bruce around. He was very funny and always knew how to make everyone laugh. A Lifetime Brother. His family describes him as larger than life, and a proud man. Always cracking jokes with his famous sarcastic humor. A real story teller, political and a believer. He was always very opinionated growing up, as he was outnumbered with six sisters. Bruce will forever be missed and never forgotten by his family and friends.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved