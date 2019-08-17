|
BUD SMITH Husband and father, Edward "Bud" Smith, age 75, from Magalia, CA passed away on July 28, 2019 due to two strokes. He will be dearly missed. Born March 22, 1944 in Albany, CA, Bud and his siblings grew up in Lower Lake, CA with their parents, "Babe" and "Smitty" Smith. He married Marilyn "Mimi" Holland in 1968 and they moved to Paradise to raise their family. He owned Fuller's House of Color until the Camp Fire forced his retirement. As a local businessman, Bud was part of the Ridge community. He supported every kid who asked him to sponsor their team. Many evenings he played slow-pitch softball, basketball, and golf with his friends. Bud loved to hunt and fish whenever possible. He was always ready with a helping hand or an honest opinion. He lived with integrity and always cheered for the underdog. Family was most important to him and a perfect day included his family gathered around the dinner table. Bud is survived by: his wife, Mimi Smith; his three children, Cami Foerster, Sarah Stabler, and Caleb Smith; his three grandchildren, Kristin Smith, Darienne Foerster, and Micah Foerster; and three siblings, Barbara Smith, Pat Hudson, and Gary Smith; along with many nieces and nephews. His parents and sister, Peg Katsis, preceded him in death. Bud Smith's memorial will be held at Basque Norte in Chico, CA on 10/30/19 from 1 4pm. As Camp Fire survivors, in lieu of flowers, please pass along photos and stories of Bud for the family to treasure. You may share these at the gathering or before by mailing them to Mimi Smith at PO Box 1749, Chester, CA 96020 or emailing them to budsmith@thefoersters.com. The family will also collect monetary donations in order to sponsor Paradise youth sports opportunities in his memory.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Aug. 17, 2019